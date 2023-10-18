trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677018
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Joe Biden In Israel: US President Joe Biden has reached Tel Aviv, Israel amid the war with Hamas. Upon reaching Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Joe Biden with a hug. Biden said that Hamas has committed more heinous crimes than ISIS and said that America is with Israel. It is being said that Modi-Biden are together in the Israel-Hamas war.
