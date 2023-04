videoDetails

UP STF Encounters Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and Ghulam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

The UP STF team, which is searching for the accused in the Umesh Pal Murder Case, has got great success. Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed by the UP Police STF team. Along with Atiq's son, the shooter Ghulam was also encountered in Jhansi.