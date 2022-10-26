हिन्दी
USA: India is important manufacturer of vaccines for world
Oct 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
USA on October 26 lauded India’s capacity to produce vaccines for the entire world. Washington also acknowledged India’s capabilities as a major vaccine exporter at the time of the pandemic.
