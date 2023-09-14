trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662263
Uttar Pradesh NIA Raid News: NIA raid in UP... Suspicion on Pakistan connection!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
NIA has raided a doctor's house in Maharajganj, UP. NIA suspects the suspect to have Pakistani connections. This suspicion arose when NIA saw a message from Pakistan on the phone of the doctor's son-in-law.
