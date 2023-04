videoDetails

Uttar Pradesh: Superintendent of Bareilly, Banda and Naini Jail suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Taking big action in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has suspended the jail superintendents of Bareilly, Banda and Naini jails. He is accused of helping Atiq's brother Ashraf.