Uttarakhand Breaking: Badrinath Highway closed after Karnaprayag Land sliding, debris came on the road

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Uttarakhand Breaking: Badrinath Highway has been closed after land sliding in Karnprayag, after which debris came on the road, while efforts are on to open the road. But people are facing difficulties due to bad weather.

