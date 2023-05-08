NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Bulldozers have been fired at illegal encroachments in Pauri, Uttarakhand. Under this, 27 temples and 200 shrines have been demolished so far. Know what action was taken.
}

All Videos

Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
WATCH: IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh
1:6
WATCH: IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh

Trending Videos

1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
1:6
WATCH: IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh
uttarakhand pauri,Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand news,uttarakhand gk,uttarakhand samachar,Uttarakhand government,uttarakhand ki taaza khabar,uttarakhand breaking news today,haldwani railway land encroachment,Uttarakhand floods,Joshimath Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand latest news,uttrakhand news,haldwani railway encroachment,uttarakhand news live,Uttrakhand,landslide in Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand rain,Uttarakhand flood,Uttarakhand rains,Uttarakhand weather,bulldozer action,