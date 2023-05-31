NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand: Bus overturns near Chandi Chowk area in Haridwar

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
A bus overturned after it lost control near the Chandi Chowk area in Haridwar on May 31. Police, SDRF and Fire Service officials were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. Further investigation is going on. More details are awaited.

