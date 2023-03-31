NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand: Bus stuck in rainy drain in Ramnagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Big news is coming out from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand. A bus got stuck in a rain drain in Ramnagar. The people in the bus saved their lives by coming out of the window.

All Videos

Stone pelting on procession in Sasaram, Bihar
1:8
Stone pelting on procession in Sasaram, Bihar
Howrah Stone Pelting: Stone pelters seen fearless on second day in Bengal
9:28
Howrah Stone Pelting: Stone pelters seen fearless on second day in Bengal
Big blow to Manish Sisodia from court
1:6
Big blow to Manish Sisodia from court
VHP leader made a big allegation on CM Mamata Banerjee
2:54
VHP leader made a big allegation on CM Mamata Banerjee
Watch: Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for Nita Ambani's cultural centre launch
Watch: Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for Nita Ambani's cultural centre launch

Trending Videos

1:8
Stone pelting on procession in Sasaram, Bihar
9:28
Howrah Stone Pelting: Stone pelters seen fearless on second day in Bengal
1:6
Big blow to Manish Sisodia from court
2:54
VHP leader made a big allegation on CM Mamata Banerjee
Watch: Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for Nita Ambani's cultural centre launch
Breaking News,Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand news,ramnagar uttarakhand,Ramnagar,uttarakhand hindi news,Uttarakhand CM,ramnagar news,up uttarakhand news,g 20 meeting in uttarakhand,20 in uttarakhand,uttrakhand news,uttarakhand ramnagar,hosted uttarakhand in g-20 summit,news 31 uttarakhand,top news uttarakhand,news from uttarakhand,Uttarakhand accident,Uttarakhand road accident,ramnagar uttarakhand india,ramnagar market uttarakhand,uttarakhand accident news,