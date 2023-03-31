हिन्दी
Uttarakhand: Bus stuck in rainy drain in Ramnagar
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 31, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Big news is coming out from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand. A bus got stuck in a rain drain in Ramnagar. The people in the bus saved their lives by coming out of the window.
