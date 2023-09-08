trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659422
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
In Uttarakhand also, due to the by-elections, the counting of votes is going on. During this, fierce competition is being seen in Bageshwar of Uttarakhand. Congress is leading in the seventh round. Know the complete update in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
play icon0:58
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
play icon5:3
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
play icon1:49
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
play icon3:18
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
play icon4:26
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi

Trending Videos

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
play icon0:58
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
play icon5:3
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
play icon1:49
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
play icon3:18
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
play icon4:26
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
Uttarakhand By Poll Result,Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023,Uttarakhand assembly,uttarakhand assembly by poll,bageshwar uttarakhand,bageshwar uttarakhand news today live,bageshwar uttarakhand live,bageshwar by poll result,bageshwar by poll result 2023,by poll result,bypoll results uttarakhand,bypoll results uttarakhand bageshwar,bypoll results uttarakhand bageshwar news,Zee News,Breaking News,Latest News,today news,Hindi News,trending news,ZEE BREAKING,