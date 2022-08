Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS Rishikesh

The Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS Rishikesh was inaugurated on August 26 by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He also visited the hospital, where he checked over numerous facilities.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

