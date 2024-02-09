trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719773
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Condemns Haldwani Violence, Pledges Swift Action

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami strongly condemns the recent violence in Haldwani, asserting that the anti-encroachment drive followed administrative directives. Expressing concern over attacks on police and journalists during the attempt to dismantle illegal properties, Dhami vows swift action, emphasizing that those responsible will face legal consequences. He assures a thorough investigation of video footage to ensure justice is served in accordance with the law.

