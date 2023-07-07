trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632081
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
A steep rise in tomato prices is being witnessed across the country. In Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 200 to 250 per kg.
