Uttarakhand: UCC draft ready in Uttarakhand, the committee had talked to 20 thousand people

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code: The draft of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been prepared in Uttarakhand. This announcement has been made by the expert committee. Let us inform that before preparing the draft, the committee had talked to 20,000 people, while the committee also got suggestions from 2.30 lakh people. If the UCC law is made, then the personal law of the minorities will be curbed and in civil matters also everyone will have to follow the same law.
