Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Healthy Food For Trapped Workers In Silkyara Tunnel | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
During the ongoing Uttarkashi rescue mission on the tenth day, food prepared for the workers trapped inside the tunnel. Veg Pulao, matar paneer and butter chapati were cooked on November 21 for the trapped workers. The prepared food will be sent through the 6-inch pipeline to the workers.
