trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690579
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Major Breakthrough In Rescue Ops As First Video Of Workers Captured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The first visuals of workers trapped inside the collapsed Uttarkashi Tunnel surfaced. The major development comes a day after rescuers pushed a six-inch-wide pipeline through the Silkyara tunnel. This is a breakthrough that would help them supply larger quantities of food to the 41 trapped workers.
Follow Us

All Videos

Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
Play Icon3:0
Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Play Icon1:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Play Icon21:37
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:18
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:12
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
play icon3:0
Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
play icon1:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
play icon21:37
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:18
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:12
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin