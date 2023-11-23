trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691508
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Prayers Offered At Temple Built Outside Silkyara Tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Prayers are being offered at a temple that has been built at the main entrance of the tunnel on November 23 where rescue operations to bring out the trapped workers are underway.
Follow Us

All Videos

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
Play Icon2:4
Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
Play Icon1:42
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
Play Icon2:55
"Cause of concern," India Responds To ‘US thwarted plot’ To Assassinate Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Report
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
Play Icon3:59
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
UP ATS makes special preparations for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon3:32
UP ATS makes special preparations for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Trending Videos

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
play icon2:4
Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
play icon1:42
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
play icon2:55
"Cause of concern," India Responds To ‘US thwarted plot’ To Assassinate Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Report
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
play icon3:59
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
UP ATS makes special preparations for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon3:32
UP ATS makes special preparations for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha