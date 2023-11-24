trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691731
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Special Prayers Are Being Offered At The Mahakaleshwar Temple For The Well-Being Of Workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Special prayers are being offered at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the well-being of workers. The prayers were offered for the safety of trapped workers inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Seeing 95-year-old BJ Leader At Election Rally In Deogarh
Play Icon2:33
Rajasthan: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Seeing 95-year-old BJ Leader At Election Rally In Deogarh
Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
Play Icon2:25
Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
Play Icon4:52
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
Play Icon4:6
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas
Play Icon3:0
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas

Trending Videos

Rajasthan: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Seeing 95-year-old BJ Leader At Election Rally In Deogarh
play icon2:33
Rajasthan: PM Modi Gets Emotional After Seeing 95-year-old BJ Leader At Election Rally In Deogarh
Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
play icon2:25
Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
play icon4:52
“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
play icon4:6
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas
play icon3:0
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas