Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Broken blades of auger machine, see report from ground zero

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:10 AM IST
41 laborers are still holding their breath in the Silkyara Tunnel accident under construction in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Rescue operations are going on day and night to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) held a press conference and informed the country about the current status of the rescue operation. NDMA on Saturday said the ongoing rescue operation to rescue workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand may take time as the auger machine is experiencing frequent malfunctions.
