trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690274
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: NRRF personnel are preparing to save lives of 41 laborers

|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Efforts have been going on for the last 9 days to save the laborers trapped in the Silk Yara Tunnel of Uttarkashi. Now, while intensifying the rescue operation, NDRF has made 6 plans to rescue the laborers. How are the NDRF soldiers Preparations are being made for this operation, see this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch How Chhath is being celebrated in abroad
Play Icon3:40
Watch How Chhath is being celebrated in abroad
PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
Play Icon9:14
PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
Play Icon0:54
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
Play Icon1:11
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
Play Icon0:48
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Watch How Chhath is being celebrated in abroad
play icon3:40
Watch How Chhath is being celebrated in abroad
PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
play icon9:14
PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
play icon0:54
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
play icon1:11
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
play icon0:48
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,nitin gadkari news,rescue operations failed,Zee News,Breaking News,uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,uttarkashi tunnel ground report,Zee News Ground Report,zee news at uttarkashi tunnel,silkyara tunnel news,Silkyara Tunnel,silkyara barkot tunnel,silkyara tunnel collapse,Uttarakhand,Uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel,uttarakhand tunnel rescue latest news,uttarakhand tunnel collaspe video,Tunnel collapse,Trending,breaking,