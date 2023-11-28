trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692988
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Rat miners will take out workers from the tunnel in some time

|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of the workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. It has been 17 days since the rescue operation for the workers in Uttarkashi...now only 5 meters of drilling is left. it is hoped that the workers can be rescued safely today. CM Dhami has also reached the rescue site. Now to bring them back safely, along with the army and rescue team, rat miners have also entered the tunnel. Apart from the drilling and vertical drilling of the tunnel from the Silkyara end, work has also started on the third plan. Meanwhile, L&T official while giving a statement said that good news regarding the laborers can come today.
