Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Talked to the rescue team of workers trapped in the tunnel?

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Big news is coming on the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi..The rescue team has talked to 40 workers trapped in the tunnel..And the condition of the workers is to be known..Before this a new auger machine has been delivered to the tunnel.. It is expected that the workers will be evacuated from the tunnel by late evening.. Uttarakhand CM Pushakar Singh Dhami's statement had come.. CM Dhami said that the auger machine has been sent to the tunnel. Efforts are going on to rescue the workers.
