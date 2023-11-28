trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693166
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Workers trapped in tunnel just 2 meters from rescue team

Nov 28, 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of the workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. Today, 17 days have passed since the rescue operation of workers in Uttarkashi. The rescue team is now just two meters away from the workers. The work of Rat Miners is being praised all over the world, because Rat Miners were deployed when the auger machine failed. Earlier, garlands were taken to the rescue site for the workers.
