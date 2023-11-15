trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688260
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel Rescue Operation still underway

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Today is the fourth day of Uttarkashi Tunnel Accident Rescue Operation. 40 laborers are still trapped in the tunnel under construction in Uttarkashi. Now the patience of workers' have broken. They are creating ruckus outside Silk Yara tunnel and raised slogans against the company. As per latest reports, work of evacuating the laborers trapped in the tunnel is underway aggressively. Help is being provided to the trapped laborers through pipes.
Follow Us

All Videos

Anurag Thakur makes huge remark on Congress
Play Icon2:23
Anurag Thakur makes huge remark on Congress
Varanasi held Ganga Aarti for Team India's Victory in World Cup Match today
Play Icon21:21
Varanasi held Ganga Aarti for Team India's Victory in World Cup Match today
TEESRA Song Release: Power-packed Rap Anthem Ignites Team India's World Cup Spirit
Play Icon2:24
TEESRA Song Release: Power-packed Rap Anthem Ignites Team India's World Cup Spirit
Election Commission issues Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Play Icon3:30
Election Commission issues Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
Play Icon5:17
PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today

Trending Videos

Anurag Thakur makes huge remark on Congress
play icon2:23
Anurag Thakur makes huge remark on Congress
Varanasi held Ganga Aarti for Team India's Victory in World Cup Match today
play icon21:21
Varanasi held Ganga Aarti for Team India's Victory in World Cup Match today
TEESRA Song Release: Power-packed Rap Anthem Ignites Team India's World Cup Spirit
play icon2:24
TEESRA Song Release: Power-packed Rap Anthem Ignites Team India's World Cup Spirit
Election Commission issues Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
play icon3:30
Election Commission issues Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
play icon5:17
PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,uttarkashi tunnel ground report,Zee News Ground Report,zee news at uttarkashi tunnel,silkyara tunnel news,Silkyara Tunnel,silkyara barkot tunnel,silkyara tunnel collapse,Uttarakhand,Uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel,uttarakhand tunnel rescue latest news,uttarakhand tunnel collaspe video,Tunnel collapse,Trending,breaking,