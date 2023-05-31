NewsVideos
UWW Condemns Wrestlers’ Detention, Threatens Suspension Of WFI

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday condemned the detention of some leading wrestlers during a protest march on May 28 and threatened that it might suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if its pending elections are not held within the stipulated time.

