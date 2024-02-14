trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721171
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Follow Us
In a day of diverse celebrations, Sonia Gandhi submits her Rajya Sabha nomination in Rajasthan, surrounded by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot, and Govind Singh Dotasra. Meanwhile, the iconic Taj Mahal transforms into a love haven on Valentine's Day, encapsulating the spirit of both politics and romance in today's events.

All Videos

Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Play Icon00:24
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
Play Icon00:32
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
VIRAL VIDEO: Exposes Disturbing Animal Abuse at Thane Pet Clinic, Staffers Caught Punching and Kicking Dog
Play Icon00:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Exposes Disturbing Animal Abuse at Thane Pet Clinic, Staffers Caught Punching and Kicking Dog
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: Centre appeals for fresh round of talks
Play Icon04:57
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: Centre appeals for fresh round of talks
'Government should take farmers' demands seriously', says Mayawati
Play Icon03:55
'Government should take farmers' demands seriously', says Mayawati

Trending Videos

Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
play icon0:24
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
play icon0:32
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
VIRAL VIDEO: Exposes Disturbing Animal Abuse at Thane Pet Clinic, Staffers Caught Punching and Kicking Dog
play icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Exposes Disturbing Animal Abuse at Thane Pet Clinic, Staffers Caught Punching and Kicking Dog
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: Centre appeals for fresh round of talks
play icon4:57
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: Centre appeals for fresh round of talks
'Government should take farmers' demands seriously', says Mayawati
play icon3:55
'Government should take farmers' demands seriously', says Mayawati