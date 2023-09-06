trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658465
Varanasi Fire Breaking: Big news from Varanasi, massive fire broke out in the hotel, fire engines reached the spot.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Varanasi Breaking: Big news has come from Varanasi, a massive fire has broken out in a hotel here, fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire. At the same time, people went out of the hotel as soon as the fire alarm rang, due to which there was no casualty.
