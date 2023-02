videoDetails

Varanasi tent city becomes next popular wedding destination in India

Feb 07, 2023

The tent city inaugurated by PM Modi on January 13 in Varanasi has become a popular wedding destination for the people in India. Booking for weddings has already been started and the first booking has been done for the first week of March. These marriages are to be held on the banks of the river Ganges which will be spiritual away from noises.