Varanasi's low-lying areas submerged as water level rises in Ganga

Several low-lying areas in Varanasi were submerged when the water level rose in the Ganga river on August 26. Water accumulated in several low-lying colonies in the town. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and rain with gusty winds in several areas of Uttar Pradesh.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

