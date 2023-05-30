NewsVideos
'Very important decisions were taken for the farmers': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday rolled out a new financial scheme under which more than one crore farmers in the state will now be paid Rs 6,000 annually. Maharasthra farmers will now get a total of Rs 12,000 per year - Rs 6,000 from Centre and Rs 6,000 from the state government. The scheme, Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana, was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

