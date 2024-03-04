trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727360
Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy resigns

Sonam|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
TMC leader Tapas Roy resigned from the party. Soon he will also resign from the post of MLA... Let us tell you that on January 12, ED raid was conducted at Tapas Roy's house. This action was taken in the Municipal Recruitment case. Tapas Roy says that he is very saddened by the Sandeshkhali incident.

