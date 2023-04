videoDetails

VHP holds Bandh in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Vandalizes Bus

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, VHP vandalized a bus during the bandh. Actually VHP and BJP workers are protesting against Bemetara violence. There is an atmosphere of tension regarding the death of the person in Bemetara violence.