Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to Mallikarjun Kharge

|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar has written a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. In this letter, Jagdeep Dhankhar has invited Kharge for Christmas. To know the news in detail, watch this report.

Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
Play Icon4:19
Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Play Icon7:29
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
Play Icon4:40
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
Play Icon1:45
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon9:25
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours

