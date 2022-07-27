Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened

There is a serious lacuna because though we decide on such matters, we have no role in the appointment of judges? Does this exist anywhere in the world?Absolutely, no! Judges appointing judges is unheard of… There has been a demand for a National Judicial Appointment Commission which should represent judiciary, executive, legislature, bar and the public with provisions of transparency and accountability. Let people know who are going to be our judges and their competence, ability and integrity. Should there be a system shrouded in mystery, secrecy and darkness? - These were the words of John Brittas CPM, MP who spoke in Rajya Sabha about the Judicial System in India.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

