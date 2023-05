videoDetails

Vicky Kaushal promotes 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Mumbai, excitement among the fans

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved and popular actors of today. The actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan and is leaving no stone unturned in promoting it.