trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684179
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Earthquake in Nepal: Apart from Delhi-NCR, strong earthquake tremors have been felt in many parts of India. Earthquake has caused tremendous devastation in Nepal. The intensity of the earthquake that occurred at 11.32 pm was measured at 6.4 on the Richter scale. Scary and horrifying pictures of earthquake are coming from Nepal. PM Modi has expressed grief over the earthquake in Nepal.
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon8:51
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
Play Icon3:21
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
Play Icon0:55
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal
Play Icon1:24
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal

Trending Videos

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
play icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
play icon8:51
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
play icon3:21
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
play icon0:55
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal
play icon1:24
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal
Earthquake in Delhi,Earthquake in Nepal,Earthquake in Delhi NCR,Nepal earthquake,Earthquake in India,Earthquake,Earthquake in Delhi today,Nepal earthquake video,video of nepal earthquake,Earthquake Nepal,earthquake nepal tremors,magnitude earthquake nepal,earhquake in delhi,earthquake live in delhi ncr,Earthquake today,earthquake today in delhi,Delhi Earthquake,earthquake tremors in delhi,Delhi NCR earthquake,Earthquake video,Nepal earthquake death toll,