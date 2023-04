videoDetails

Video surfaces of Atiq Ahmed's son 'Ali'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:04 AM IST

The entire family of Mafia Atiq Ahmed is now under the watchful eyes of the police. A video of Ali, son of Mafia Atiq, has surfaced. In which he is seen firing continuously. This video is being told of a wedding ceremony in 2016.