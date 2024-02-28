trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725705
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vikramaditya Singh announces his resignation from the post of minister in Himachal

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government has suffered a major setback in Himachal Pradesh. Minister Vikramaditya Singh has announced his resignation from government in Himachal Pradesh. Along with this, he has also given a big statement on Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co
Play Icon00:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co
Around 3300 kilograms of Drugs siezed from Porbandar
Play Icon02:01
Around 3300 kilograms of Drugs siezed from Porbandar
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Singer's Strong Reaction As Co-host Crosses Line With 'Honeymoon' Question On Live Show
Play Icon01:08
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Singer's Strong Reaction As Co-host Crosses Line With 'Honeymoon' Question On Live Show
VIRAL VIDEO: Emirates Cabin Crew Swiftly Responds To Disturbance As Passenger's Inappropriate Behavior Causes Outrage
Play Icon00:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Emirates Cabin Crew Swiftly Responds To Disturbance As Passenger's Inappropriate Behavior Causes Outrage
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Air Hostess' Heartwarming Surprise For Brother At Same Airline Sparks Unforgettable Reunion
Play Icon00:37
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Air Hostess' Heartwarming Surprise For Brother At Same Airline Sparks Unforgettable Reunion

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co
play icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co
Around 3300 kilograms of Drugs siezed from Porbandar
play icon2:1
Around 3300 kilograms of Drugs siezed from Porbandar
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Singer's Strong Reaction As Co-host Crosses Line With 'Honeymoon' Question On Live Show
play icon1:8
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Singer's Strong Reaction As Co-host Crosses Line With 'Honeymoon' Question On Live Show
VIRAL VIDEO: Emirates Cabin Crew Swiftly Responds To Disturbance As Passenger's Inappropriate Behavior Causes Outrage
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Emirates Cabin Crew Swiftly Responds To Disturbance As Passenger's Inappropriate Behavior Causes Outrage
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Air Hostess' Heartwarming Surprise For Brother At Same Airline Sparks Unforgettable Reunion
play icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Air Hostess' Heartwarming Surprise For Brother At Same Airline Sparks Unforgettable Reunion