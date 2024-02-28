trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725882
Vikramaditya Singh In Shimla: Chief Minister's Prerogative On Resignation, "I Do Not Take the Pressure, I Give Pressure

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, when questioned about the non-acceptance of his resignation, stated, "It is the Chief Minister's prerogative... I do not take the pressure. I give pressure." Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.

