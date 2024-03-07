NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Srinagar Gears Up Residents Throng Bakshi Stadium For PM Modi's Address

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar for the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' initiative includes the inauguration and dedication of the ₹5000 crore 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.' This initiative aims to elevate the agricultural economy of the Union Territory, marking a significant step towards comprehensive development.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
Play Icon00:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India:
Play Icon00:20
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India: "Dr. Ganesh Baraiya's Triumph Over Adversity In Bhavnagar
West Bengal News: Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan handed over to CBI
Play Icon03:58
West Bengal News: Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan handed over to CBI
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel killed Hamas' rocket chief Aladdini
Play Icon01:02
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel killed Hamas' rocket chief Aladdini
CNG Price Relief: Delhi Taxi Drivers Celebrate Rs 2.50/kg Reduction
Play Icon00:37
CNG Price Relief: Delhi Taxi Drivers Celebrate Rs 2.50/kg Reduction

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
play icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India:
play icon0:20
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India: "Dr. Ganesh Baraiya's Triumph Over Adversity In Bhavnagar
West Bengal News: Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan handed over to CBI
play icon3:58
West Bengal News: Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan handed over to CBI
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel killed Hamas' rocket chief Aladdini
play icon1:2
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel killed Hamas' rocket chief Aladdini
CNG Price Relief: Delhi Taxi Drivers Celebrate Rs 2.50/kg Reduction
play icon0:37
CNG Price Relief: Delhi Taxi Drivers Celebrate Rs 2.50/kg Reduction