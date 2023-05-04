videoDetails

Vinesh Phogat made serious allegations against police during press conference

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

There has been an uproar at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. There was a clash between the protesting wrestlers and the police. The controversy started after Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti brought the bed. After the clash at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that the police started the fight first. Dushyant got hurt. Had a scuffle with the girls. We were abused. There was no female policeman on the spot.