Vinesh Phogat's brother suffers from head injury during clash with police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Demonstration of wrestlers continues at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. This demonstration is being done against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. During this, Vinesh Phogat's brother also got hurt on his head. Regarding this, the female wrestler made a big allegation on the police and said that the drunken police personnel had misbehaved.