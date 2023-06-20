NewsVideos
Violence before panchayat elections, SC's strict comment on Bengal government

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
West Bengal Violence: Violence has been taking place during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. In the rule of Mamata Banerjee, once again there has been violence in Bengal before the Panchayat elections. There has been violence in many areas including Birbhum, South 24 Parganas. After which now the Supreme Court has made strict comments on the Bengal government.

Bengal violence,violence in West Bengal,Violence in Bengal,West Bengal Violence,bengal poll violence,clashes in bengal,West Bengal,what is happening in bengal,West Bengal news,bengal election violence,West Bengal panchayat election,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,bengal violence news,panchayat election in west bengal,Bengal news,West Bengal panchayat polls,west bengal ram navami violence,west bengal panchayet election 2023,mamata on bengal violence,