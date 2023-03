videoDetails

Violence breaks out in Chhatrapati Shambhaji Nagar on the occasion of Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami in Maharashtra, a case of tension between two groups has come to the fore in Chhatrapati Shambhaji Nagar. During this, many vehicles were set on fire. Police is on alert after the violence.