Violence continues in Bihar's Sasaram, attack with crude bomb

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

In Bihar, Sasaram and Nalanda are burning in the fire of violence. Despite all the efforts of the police administration, the violence during Ram Navami is not taking the name of stopping. The picture of communal tension and riots happening in different districts for the last three days is coming to the fore.