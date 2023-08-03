trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644098
Violence erupted once again in Manipur

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Manipur Violence: Violent clashes have happened once again in Manipur. Protesters clashed with the police in Vishnupur. The protesters pelted stones at the security forces. After which tear gas shells were released in retaliation.

