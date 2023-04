videoDetails

Violence erupts again on Ram Navami, rioters firing on the streets from Bihar to Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

After Bengal and Bihar, the fire of violence on Ram Navami has now reached Jharkhand, there was heavy stone pelting and firing. In many places, the riots started arson. Bihar's unique Nitish Kumar is shining the slogan of BJP's unity unity in 2024 elections, is not able to stop the danger in his states