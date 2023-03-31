NewsVideos
videoDetails

Violence erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
On the occasion of Ram Navami, a case of violence has once again come to the fore in Vadodara, Gujarat. During this, incidents of arson took place in many areas.

All Videos

Punjab Police carries out drone operation in search of Amritpal Singh
11:9
Punjab Police carries out drone operation in search of Amritpal Singh
Digvijaya Singh makes serious allegations over Indore Temple Incident
6:39
Digvijaya Singh makes serious allegations over Indore Temple Incident
Attempt made to vitiate the atmosphere during Shobha Yatra in Malad
11:18
Attempt made to vitiate the atmosphere during Shobha Yatra in Malad
Fire breaks out in clothes shops in Kanpur
0:53
Fire breaks out in clothes shops in Kanpur
Rescue operation underway in Indore Temple Well Collapse Incident
14:22
Rescue operation underway in Indore Temple Well Collapse Incident

Trending Videos

11:9
Punjab Police carries out drone operation in search of Amritpal Singh
6:39
Digvijaya Singh makes serious allegations over Indore Temple Incident
11:18
Attempt made to vitiate the atmosphere during Shobha Yatra in Malad
0:53
Fire breaks out in clothes shops in Kanpur
14:22
Rescue operation underway in Indore Temple Well Collapse Incident
Ram Navami,ram navami 2023,ram navami 2023 shobha yatra,ram navami 2023 shobha yatra at gujarat,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra ram navami,shobha yatra 2023 vadodara,Stone pelting,stone pelting in shobha yatra,stone pelting in shobha yatra vadodara,vadodara shobha yatra,vadodara shobha yatra 2023,vadodara shobha yatra news,vadodara shobha yatra stone pelting,vadodara stone pelting,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,stone pelting in vadodara,