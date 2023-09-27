trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667618
Violence erupts once again in Manipur! Internet service shut for 5 days

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Manipur Violence: More than 30 students have been injured in police lathicharge on a crowd protesting against the death of two youths in Imphal, Manipur. After this, the government has decided to shut down internet services in the state for the next five days. According to the new order, the internet will remain closed till the evening of October 1.
