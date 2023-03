videoDetails

Violent clash between two groups in Kiradpura

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

A case of violent clash has come to light from Kiradpura area of ​​Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Stone pelting has been reported in two groups in this case. During this, a case of arson in many vehicles has also come to the fore. At present the situation is under control and heavy police deployment has been made to maintain peace.